By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, weeks after losing the governorship primary to Mr Eyitayo Jegede.

Ajayi, had resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress in June and defected to the PDP, has now left the main opposition party.

The chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward ii of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Festus Oboro acknowledged the receipt of the resignation letter on the 9th of August 2020.





According to Ajayi in a statement released by Allen Sowore, his media adviser, his decision is as a result of the call on the Deputy Governor by “the majority of the good people of Ondo State to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership in our dear State.”

The Deputy Governor appreciates the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period he rejoined the party.

Ajayi also to reassured his teeming supporters to remain focused and committed as he will be announcing his next line of action shortly.

However, PM News gathered that the deputy governor had almost concluded arrangements to contest in the forthcoming governorship election, under the platform of Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.