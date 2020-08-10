Michael Adeshina

The deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajayi abandoned the PDP less than 48 days after he joined.

During his short stay with the PDP, Ajayi lost the governorship ticket to Eyitayo Jegede, after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC).





However, while confirming his resignation from the PDP, Ajayi thanked members of the party for welcoming him during his short stay.

He said: “Today 10th August 2020, I Resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party to join Zenith Labour party to further my Aspirations.

“I appreciate the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period I rejoined the party,” the deputy governor wrote on Twitter.

However, Ajayi is now set to contest the governorship race under the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP). He has been cleared by the National Executive Committee of the ZLP to contest the election.

Ajayi was cleared by ZLP after he was endorsed by a former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko, who gave him some conditions to be met.

Mr. Mimiko was reported to have told Mr. Ajayi that he must be willing to complete some of his abandoned policies and also pick his deputy governorship candidate from his camp.

Speaking further on the resignation from PDP, Ajayi’s Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, said the decision was made due to call on him by a majority of the people of Ondo State to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership in the state.

He asked his supporters to remain focused and committed.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward II of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Festus Oboro has acknowledged receipt of Ajayi’s resignation letter dated August 9, 2020.