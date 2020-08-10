The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has withheld results of candidates who sat for the 2020 UTME at prisons.

JAMB registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede said today the results were withheld over suspected infractions.

The examination body found to its surprise that non-prisoners wrote the UTME from the prisons, because some concessions were granted inmates.

.“There are candidates who took exams in the correctional centres that we know are not prisoners.





“So we wrote to the correctional centres to explain how that happened, because we did not want non-prisoners to take advantage of the concessions we give to inmates,” Oloyede said.

Oloyede made the earth-shaking disclosure at a virtual meeting today with Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts of tertiary institutions.

The 2020 UTME took place between 14 March and 4 April this year.

The results were announced in June, with 1,352,988 candidates scored 120 and above while 404,542 scored 200 and above.