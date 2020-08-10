By Taiwo Okanlawon

The family of late Majek Fashek has disclosed that the legendary reggae singer will be buried in New York, the United States where he died.

One of his sons, Randy Fashek, in a video clip that has gone viral made this known on Monday.

Randy who thanked Nigerians for the show of love and concern showered on the family, said the decision was based on the family exhausting all resources to bring the rainmaker home.





He added that aside from the economic pandemic, COVID-19 also contributed to the situation.

No date has been announced for the burial yet.

Majek Fashek passed on in New York after a battle with an undisclosed illness on June 2, 2020 at the age of 57.

His death was announced by his manager Omenka Uzoma in a video shared on social media.

Born in Benin City, Edo State, Majek Fashek is best known for his 1988 album, Prisoner of Conscience, which has the multiple award-winning single, ‘Send Down the Rain’.