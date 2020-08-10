Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Petroleum Minister

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians on Monday attacked the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, over her statement that online fraudsters, also known as ‘Yahoo boys’ are now role models in the country due to drop in moral values.

The former minister who stole a whopping sum of $2.5 billion fled the country after leaving office to escape been prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over money laundering charges.

Twitter users launched attacks on the former minister, who is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for alleged fraud running into billions of dollars, saying she does not have the right to criticize them.


Alison-Madueke made the statement while delivering a lecture at a virtual event organised by the Ijaw National Development Group, which was also attended by her former boss, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Diezani stressed the need for mentorship of young people, saying only hard work could guarantee success, but her statement did not settle well with many Nigerians on social media.

See some reactions from Twitter;

 