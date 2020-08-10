By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians on Monday attacked the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, over her statement that online fraudsters, also known as ‘Yahoo boys’ are now role models in the country due to drop in moral values.

The former minister who stole a whopping sum of $2.5 billion fled the country after leaving office to escape been prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over money laundering charges.

Twitter users launched attacks on the former minister, who is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for alleged fraud running into billions of dollars, saying she does not have the right to criticize them.





Alison-Madueke made the statement while delivering a lecture at a virtual event organised by the Ijaw National Development Group, which was also attended by her former boss, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Diezani stressed the need for mentorship of young people, saying only hard work could guarantee success, but her statement did not settle well with many Nigerians on social media.

See some reactions from Twitter;

Wait a minute, Diezani is bashing Yahoo boys?

A whole Hushmummy.

Definitely some #MondayMotivaton — BadMan Cyph (@SteveCypha) August 10, 2020

In Nigeria, once you have money, you are a role model even without the knowledge of what you do for a living. Them being “role model” doesn’t mean “we aspire to do yahoo/fraud”. It means we want to have money and flex like them. Money no dey and Diezani and her kind caused it! https://t.co/T0wRup6UQt — 9jaSavage ✞ ✞ #BBNaija (@iam__remy) August 10, 2020

Hushmummy, another fugitive, criticised Yahoo Yahoo Boys. The audacity, boldness and temerity. Because there are no serious consequences for looting the Nigerian treasury. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 10, 2020

Woke up to see Yahoo trending and it was started by our very own Yahoo Alumni Alison Madueke, the real OG Agba Yahoo 😄😄 pic.twitter.com/shxyCnJ9IE — HiSarYah☄️☄️ (@Hisaryah_emmy) August 10, 2020

Jesus our Lord said, if Diezani body that hasn't sinned, let her cast the first stone, Amen Some should keep their stones in their pocket please, and stop all this PowerPoint they're trying to prove with their talks about yahoo in Nigeria Happy new week fam #MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/2mih7HG6oP — Uncle Majek Fashek (@ij_kush) August 10, 2020

If Hushpuppi sc*m Dieziani would that also be regarded as Yahoo or embezzlement ?🙃 #BBNaijialockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/JAGO39LY1w — AK- Plug 🔌 𓅓 (@talk2Akplug) August 10, 2020

But why can't Diezani Alison-Madueke just come to Lagos and host a TED talk show at Eko Hotels as regards her discus about Yahoo Boys.. ??? Madam the Youth's of Nigeria believe in you, please come and teach us how to stop making yahoo boy's mentor… 😜😜😂😂 — 👑 Obong Ekpe 🐯🤴🐅 (@Ody_johnson) August 10, 2020

yahoo boys should be pardoned, de-radicalized and granted amnesty.

No offence is as grave as taking human lives, if pmb can forgive terrorists then thieves, pocket pickers, kidnappers. — Rt. Hon. Baba Ali Garba (@comr_baba) August 10, 2020

almost,??? it's treason to be responsible….

it's against the country's ethics to not be corrupt. — Gentleman Bastard (@ozee_ozee) August 10, 2020

Let us make it 606. Because she spent years as minister… — Akachuckwu (@akachukwuking20) August 10, 2020

What about the people that invited her for event. Imagine pablo escobar speaking on drug abuse — Yussuf Abdullahi (@dulahi) August 10, 2020