Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has warned Non Government Organizations against going into any of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state under any guise.

Masari who issued the warning on Monday at the Army Special Super Camp IV, Faskari, stated that “we will not allow these NGOs under whatever guise into our IDPs camps.

“We know that the fight against bandits and banditry is not over but we can handle our displaced persons adequately because we have sufficient food, clothing, shelter and security for them while we strengthen efforts in restoring security for them to return to their respective homes.

“We want the IDPs to return to their homes as soon as possible, because leaving them at the camp is what is giving opening for those wanting to prolong the banditry.”

While commending the military for their renewed effort in fighting the bandits in the North West, Masari said government needs to take more kinetic and administrative actions that would completely end the menace.

He lamented that the 1976 local government reforms had stripped district heads of powers to effectively intervene in such situations.