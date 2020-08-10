President of France, Emmanuel Macron reacted Monday to the killing by gunmen of six French tourists and two Nigeriens in the Koure area of Niger.

“Several of our compatriots and Nigeriens were cowardly murdered yesterday in Niger in a deadly attack. I share the pain of their families and loved ones. Some were hired for the most altruistic of missions: helping people”, Macron said on Twitter..

“My condolences to the dear Nigerien people. Our countries are affected, but our determination to fight armed terrorist groups remains intact. The fight continues”, he added and tagged Nigerien leader Mahamadou Issoufou.

Isoufou also had condemned the killing in a tweet, which also served as condolence message to Macron.





“I condemn the cowardly and barbaric terrorist attack perpetrated this Sunday in the peaceful town of Kouré. In this painful circumstance for all, I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the Nigerien and French victims”, the Nigerien leader said.

“I extend my condolences to the President EmmanuelMacron whose commitment to our side in the fight against terrorism is unwavering”, he added.

The six French tourists and two Nigeriens, a guide and a driver, were killed by armed men in the Koure area (about 70 km southeast of Niamey), according to the Nigerien ministry of interior and public security.

The victimss had left Niamey to visit giraffes in the Kollo department, Tillabry region, were in a vehicle belonging to a French NGO ACTED (Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development).

The vehicle was charred by the attackers, said the ministry in a statement.

“Investigation and search operations in collaboration with our partners are underway to find the perpetrators of this despicable act and strengthen security in the area.”

The Koure area bordering Burkina Faso has for over a year been a new hotbed of insecurity in the extreme southwest of the country.