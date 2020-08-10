By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon has revealed his plans to become one of the “biggest” musicians in Africa after of the reality TV show.

The 26-year-old rapper who became early favourite for many viewers of the show, while speaking with Biggie during his diary session on Sunday noted that he is now ready to get his acts together and bounce back this week.

Laycon admitted that his dreams might have been sidelined for the past few days due to his unrequited feelings for Erica.





“Last week was not a good one for me, I’m just trying to go through these emotions. But at the end of today, the emotions will leave,” he said.

“There is a lot for me to learn and I’ve been distracted by some things and not being myself as much as I’d love to. I still want to experience more and I’ve not achieved what I hope to in the house before leaving.

“I’ll have to make sure I have a lot of people listening to my music before I leave here. I want to be one of the biggest artistes in Africa and I need to stay more in this house to achieve more of these experiences. Music is my number one priority,” he added.