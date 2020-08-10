By Jennifer Okundia

Indigenous Nollywood star, director, and producer Iyabo Ojo shared pictures of her mother who recently marked her birthday.

The mum of two who has featured in over 150 films, and has produced more than 14, was born on 21 December 1977 in Lagos, Nigeria as the youngest of three children, having two older brothers, to a father from Abeokuta, Ogun State, South West Nigeria.

Ojo kicked off her acting career in 1998 and later registered with the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) through the help of fellow actress Bimbo Akintola.





In a message to her mum, she wrote: Happy birthday to my beautiful & amazing mother, my prayer warrior, my number 1 fan, may she continue to live long in gud health, happiness & grace, I Love you too much mama ❤

Iyabo’s debut role was in 1998’s Satanic, an English-language film. She made her first Yoruba-language movie with Baba Darijinwon in 2002. In January 2015, her film Silence, which featured actors like Joseph Benjamin Alex Usifo, Fathia Balogun, and Doris Simeon, premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas, Ikeja, in Lagos.

She started producing her films in 2004. Some of her productions include Bolutife, Bofeboko, Ololufe, Esan and Okunkun Biribiri.

At 21, Iyabo married a Lagos-based movie marketer in 1999, took a break from acting and had a son and daughter – Felix and Priscilla Ojo, although the couple are now divorced.

In May 2011, Ojo launched her NGO, Pinkies Foundation, which caters to children with special needs and the less privileged.

She celebrated the fifth anniversary of the foundation on May 1st 2016 at the R&A City Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.