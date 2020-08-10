Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday warned against “political exploitation” from the recent explosions in Beirut.

“It is unacceptable for various groups, individuals, and countries to use the Beirut tragedy as an excuse for their political objectives,’’ Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said during his weekly press conference.

Mousavi added that any judgment about the cause of the incident should be based on the results of a thorough investigation.

The Iranian spokesman referred to the western sanctions on Lebanon, saying that if those countries want to help Lebanon, they should first lift the sanctions they have imposed on the Lebanese people and government.





Beirut’s explosion on Tuesday left fewer than 158 people dead and over 6,000 injured.

Xinhua/NAN