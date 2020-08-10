By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Members of the Imo Hope for Good Governance, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), have again reaffirmed their support for the government of Gov. Hope Uzodimma in Imo State.

This contained in a press statement released by Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, CPS/Media Adviser to the Governor of Imo State.

The group on Monday paid a solidarity visit to the governor with more than 3,000 of the members displaying placards with inscriptions as “Imo is in the Hands of God,” “Shared prosperity Governance is unstoppable,” E-payment is the permanent solution to salary and pensioners,” “Be patient with Hope he will deliver,” “Good governance has come to stay in Imo State” and many others.





Led by Pastor Chris Mbarie, the body which expressed their unequivocal support to the “Shared Prosperity” Government in Imo State said, they have “observed with dismay the unnecessary distractions to the Governor by sponsored protesters who feed on the crumbs of the opposition and saboteurs to the Government in Imo State today,” and have come to say that “enough is enough.”

Mbarie said the members have observed that in few months of the administration of Governor Uzodimma he has made a lot of remarkable achievements in the area of sanitizing the corrupt and fraudulent payroll system, road infrastructural development as is exemplified at Chukwuma Nwoha, Ikenegbu and some erosion tunnels being re-opened in the State Capital among other key achievements.

He said that they have come out as genuine supporters of Government, spread in the 27 LGAs in the State and ready to fight the course of this Government’s sincerity of purpose to the end. He, therefore, appealed to all sponsored protesters and their sponsors to have a rethink and allow peace to reign so that Governor Uzodimma will concentrate on delivering the good jobs he has come to do in Imo.

Receiving them on behalf of the Governor at the Government House premises, Owerri, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie commended the group for being positive and thwarting the unnecessary distractions by the unguided protests used by those who don’t see anything good in Governor Uzodimma’s administration.

He enjoined the members to carry the good message of the Prosperity Government beyond Owerri and inform the people that His Excellency inherited an empty purse, yet he has achieved a lot with the meagre resources that have accrued to the Government.

Anyaehie thanked them on behalf of the Governor, for the solidarity visit and promised that Governor Uzodimma and his appointees will not disappoint Imo people in terms of delivering dividends of democracy.

The Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), Barr. Emeka Agbo, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Dan Okoro, among other appointees joined in receiving the group.