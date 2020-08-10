Gombe State Government has begun the fumigation of 2,021 secondary schools ahead of resumption of students in exit classes.

The schools are expected to reopen today for students in terminal classes after a four-month closure due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner for Environment and Forest Resources, Dr Hussaina Goje said 50 officials of the Gombe State Environmental Protection Agency (GOSEPA), are participating in the exercise.

Goje, represented by the Director of Planning in the ministry, Sani Jauro, said that out of the 2, 021 schools, 154 are Senior Secondary Schools, 347 are Junior Secondary Schools and 1,520 are Primary schools.



