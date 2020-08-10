Former Editor of PM News, Olanrewaju Rasak Babalola is dead. He died on Monday at the age of 57 after protracted illness.

A veteran journalist, Babalola spent 28 years in journalism. 20 of those years were spent in the employ of the Independent Communication Network Limited, ICNL, publisher of TheNEWS and PM News where he helped to take the newspaper to an enviable position.

His death has brought the entire family of ICNL into mourning.

He was the News Editor of the platform when it was still producing hard copy of the newspaper and later became the Editor when the newspaper migrated fully online in 2015.





Babalola was born on 14 June, 1963. He attended Christ Church Cathedral School, Broad Street, Lagos for primary education between 1971-76. He attended Nigeria Peoples High School (NIGERPECO), Ebute Meta, Lagos between 1976 and 1981.

He also attended The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State between 1984 and 1986 for his Ordinary National Diploma in Mass Communication.

Babalola held a diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos (1992) and further attended Moshood Abiola Polytechnic for his Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication between 1996 and 1998.

He started his journalism career at the defunct Satellite newspaper as a Labour reporter in 1992. He later moved to Today News Today (TNT) as a General reporter in 1994.

In 1998, he was appointed acting News Editor of TNT by the management.

In 2000, he moved to PMNEWS as a News Editor and became the Editor of PMNEWS online in 2015.

He was a member of the Nigerian Union of journalists (NUJ).