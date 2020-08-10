By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian prolific rapper, Folarin Falana widely known as Falz has joined other Nigerians to knock former minister of petroleum resources Diezani Alison-Madueke over her statement on ‘Yahoo’ boys.

Alison-Madueke said online fraudsters, also known as ‘Yahoo boys’ are now role models in the country due to drop in moral values.

Alison-Madueke made the statement while delivering a lecture at a virtual event organised by the Ijaw National Development Group, which was also attended by her former boss, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.





Diezani stressed the need for mentorship of young people, saying only hard work could guarantee success.

The former minister who stole a whopping sum of $2.5 billion fled the country after leaving office to escape been prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over money laundering charges.

In his reaction, Falz shared a photo of the former minister, calling her “Yahoo girl” on Instagram.

“You are on the run but your mouth still dey run. Who be Yahoo Yahoo girl if no be you?” he asked.