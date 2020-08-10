A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Don-Pedro Obaseki, has accused the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami of abusing the law.

According to him, Malami’s response to the crisis rocking the Edo parliament has revealed him as the most-partisan one.

Obaseki made the comment on Monday during Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He said: “I will state clearly that Mr. Malami has shown himself as a law officer, as a most-partisan one who decides to speak depending on what part of the (political) party divide he is on. What he has done is a flagrant abuse of the law.”





Obaseki also stated that the newly sworn-in members of the assembly committed a treasonable offense by “forging a mace” used during their inauguration.

He noted that the original mace is with the Speaker of the House, Francis Okiye – who has been impeached by the newly sworn-in 17 APC Lawmakers in Edo backed by Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami.

Obaseki, therefore, called for the arrest of the 17 members of the House for allegedly forging a mace.

He said: “They have gone to forge a mace. When you forge a mace, you are forcefully taking over a part of the government.

“That is treasonable. The original mace still lies with the Speaker, Mr Okiye. The Department of State Service should go and arrest them. They are a threat to the state.”