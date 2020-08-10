Nigerian talented disc jockey popularly known professionally as DJ Tunez is out with the visuals for the Wizkid-assisted ‘Cool Me Down.’

The record serves as a follow-up to his joint project with D3AN, the “Love Language Vol. 1” extended play. The video was directed by Earthboi for JM Films.

Check on the Lyrics:

Baby o, e get the way wey you dey do me





E dey do me pass gbana o

This gbedu make me feeling so so cray

I be living large

The thing you do me na the matter o

I dey feel like make I maintain o

Say for the gbedu I be father o