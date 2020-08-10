Veteran singer, Charly Boy born Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa on Monday berated Nigerian youths for prioritising reality TV show BBNaija over politics.

He voiced his confusion through his verified Twitter page. According to Charly Boy, the youths hardly pay attention to important issues relating to politics and things that will benefit society.

In his tweet, Charly Boy gave an instance saying; ”I no Understand Naija Youths.

”Big Brother Naija: Erica caught on camera having sex with Kiddwayya; Comments – 60,700; Likes – 103,000; Shares – 70,800





”Nigerian Govt signs power generation contract with Siemens to boost electricity; Comments – 4; Likes – 2; Shares – 6”.

He added: ”Total number of votes cast Big Brother Nigeria 2019 = 170 million. Total number of votes cast General election 2019 = 27 million.

”Imagine in all of these is that we still go to bed, have a good sleep and wake up with the hope to meet a Nigeria we didn’t create. Mumu Nigerians!”