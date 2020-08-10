President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with state governors from the North-East and security chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting, which is part of efforts to curtail the spate of insecurity in that part of the country, was scheduled after the Governors, on Saturday, elected Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, as Chairman of the region’s Governors Forum.

However, governors in attendance at the Presidential Villa include Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; Ahmadu Fintri of Adamawa; Bala Mohammed of Bauchi; Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe; Darius Ishaku of Adamawa; and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd); and the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, are also in attendance.





The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, are also in attendance.

Also present are the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufa’i, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi said the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi.