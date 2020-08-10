An Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on Monday, sentenced a 30-year-old man, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death by hanging after his conviction for blasphemy.

Aminu was found guilty for an audio post made on WhatsApp in February.

The convict , who resides at Sharifai Quarters of Kano Municipal, was dragged before the court by the police on a count charge of inciting religious creed contrary to section 382 (6) of Kano State Sharia Panel Code Law 2000.





The trial Judge, Khadi Muhammad Ali-Kani, said the offence was against the Islamic Law.

Ali-Kani, thereafter, sentenced the convict to death by hanging under section 382 (b) of Kano State State Sharia Panel Code Law 2000.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Aminu Yar-Goje, had earlier told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb. 28.

Yar-Goje alleged that on the same date at about 8:00 p.m. and 11:50 p.m, the convict with the intention to hurt the feelings of Muslims faithful, made a blasphemous post via a WhatsApp group platform named: “Gidan Umma Abiha”.

“The convict made blasphemous and degrading audio remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he said.

In his submission before the court, Sharif-Aminu pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court had also sentenced a 17-year-old man, Umar Faruk, to 10-years imprisonment for alleged derogatory remarks on Allah, during a debate on March 4.

The convict, Faruk voluntarily pleaded guilty to the charge.

The trial Judge, Khadi Muhammad Ali-Kani, said the offence contravened Islamic Law, and sentenced the convict to 10-years imprisonment under section 382 (b) of Kano State Panel Code Law 2000.

The court also granted 30-day grace to appeal the judgment.