By Jennifer Okundia

During her diary session today with Biggie, Big Brother Naija housemate Nengi was asked about her relationship status with fellow housemate Ozo.

There’s been lots of controversy as to why the 22 year old former beauty queen and reality tv star wants to eat her cake and have it.

She stated that she’s seeing someone outside the house, but if she comes out of the show to find out her boyfriend has moved on, then Ozo who is attracted to her, is an option she would be willing to try.





The Bayelsa native further disclosed that everyone paired she and Ozo together as though they are already a couple, when they are just friends for now and she’s getting to know him better.