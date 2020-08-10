By Jennifer Okundia

2020 Big Brother Naija Housemates Nengi and Lucy are currently at logger heads with each other due to their individual differences.

The fact that Nengi has refused to date the guy that likes her, which is Ozo, is making everyone including show host Ebuka say that the babe just wants to eat her cake and have it also.

22 year old Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson, is an entrepreneur from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She is also a former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant who loves learning new things, having fun, travelling, taking on new adventures, and being true to herself.





Nengi studied communications at the University of Port Harcourt and is a proud Capricorn.

Lucy Essien is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos who is angry that her friend Dorathy is best friends with Ozo, thereby putting her in the situation-ship of Nengi and Ozo.

They called each other names tonight and cursed bitterly. Watch the video.

In case you missed it, Nengi n Lucy really gave us a great show 😂#bbnaija2020

pic.twitter.com/SC6iJHoN2q — Dr Toolz (@toolzbabe) August 9, 2020

Who missed the fight between Nengi and Lucy. O boy!#bbnaija2020 #bbnaija2020lockdown #BBNaija Lilo Amoeba Kiddwaya Dora Kayode Lucifer pic.twitter.com/ZhTFKalN21 — Female-preneur (@femalepreneur_) August 9, 2020