Spokesman for a Youth group from Tafawa Balewa, Dass and Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State said members will follow former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Emmanuel Isheni, the Chairman of the group called Tafawa Balewa, Dass and Bogoro Youth Development Foundation (TDBYDF), made this known at a news conference in Bauchi on Monday.

Isheni said: “Anywhere he goes, we go. We will follow him to All Progressives Congress (APC).’’





Dogara, in July, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it was to enable him remain consistent in his principle of fighting for good governance in Bauchi State.

Isheni said that the former speaker had done much for his constituents through the provision of job opportunities.

“We the people of Tafawa Balewa, Dass, Bogoro, Federal Constituency and the entire Bauchi State have witnessed many projects and development,’’ he said.

He said that Dogara also empowered youths and women, constructed schools, hospitals and provided electricity to the rural areas.

“He is a nationalist, visionary leader with clear foresight that is respected,’’ Isheni said.

He said that the former Speaker had proved beyond reasonable doubt that he “is a reliable leader who carries everybody along irrespective of tribe and religious affiliation’’.

“We, therefore, want to make it categorically clear that we the Tafawa Balewa, Dass, and Bogoro Youth Development Foundation are firmly behind him.

“In the quest for development, we have to go with the politician that can influence the development in our communities.’’ he said.