The Nasarawa State Hosue of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government in the state, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Ottos, over alleged insubordination.

The House also suspended the Deputy Chairman, Karu Local Government, Lawal Yakubu Karshi, over the same allegation.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced this after the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, moved a motion on the activities of the affected council officials at an emergency sitting in Lafia on Monday.

Abdullahi alleged that the chairman of Nasarawa local government and Deputy Chairman, Karu Local Government abandoned their official duties to attend a court case involving former Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed.





He said the act was a disservice and a constituted insubordination.

” The Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council is hereby suspended, pending the investigation of his act of insubordination.

“The Deputy Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government is hereby directed to take over the affairs of the council on acting capacity with immediate effect

” The Deputy Chairman, Karu Local Government, should also proceed on suspension.

” The Commissioner of Police is hereby directed to provide adequate security cover to acting Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government while the investigation lasts, ” he said.

The speaker expressed dismay at how the Nasarawa Council boss allegedly abandoned his people on the eve of election to attended a court case that did not concern government.

According to him, the council boss should have stayed around to assist security agents in ensuring peaceful Nasarawa Central constituency by-election.

The Speaker also set up a seven-man committee to investigate the two affected officials.

” The members of the committee are Dr Peter Akwe to serve as Chairman of the committee; Mr Mohammed Alkali is the Deputy Chairman of the committee while others are Mohammed Omadefu, Mohammed Agah Muluku, Aliyu Dogara, Danladi Jatau while the Deputy Clerk of the House, Ibrahim Musa, is the Secretary of the Committee.

He gave the committee three months to submit its report.

NAN