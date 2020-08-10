By Yinusa Ishola

The National Association of Government General and Medical Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) in Ekiti has accused the Kayode Fayemi administration of paying lip service to healthcare delivery in the state.

To underscore the dire situation of the health sector, the association claimed only seven doctors are available to man 131 primary health care centres in the state.

“Government’s claim that it has in its employ over 300 doctors and cumulatively 700 doctors in Ekiti State is an obvious digression from the point.





“The primary and secondary levels of care are suffering an obvious neglect,”the association claimed.

The association made the claim in a statement signed by its chairman Dr Kolawole Adeniyi and secretary Dr Toyese Adeleye.

The statement was the association’s reaction to the state government’s response to the strike by doctors.

Medical doctors said they embarked on the strike to save the primary and secondary health care in Ekiti State from total collapse.

“It is not only a moral burden on us, but also a clarion call.

“It is for the sake of the innocent people of Ekiti State, who unfortunately are at the receiving end,” the NAGGMDP said on the four week-old strike.

The association said that it had in October 2019 presented its recommendation to the state government but nothing came out of it.

The medical personnel therefore appealed to respected Ekiti sons and daughters as well as other stakeholders to intervene to save the sector from total collapse.