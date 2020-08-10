By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 437 fresh Coronavirus cases in 17 States in the nation, with Lagos and Abuja most affected.

The total Coronavirus caseload jumps to 46,577 on Sunday with addition of the new cases.

Lagos with 107 cases topped the chat with Abuja following closely with 91 new infections and Plateau with 81 cases.





Ogun, with 30 new cases, Kwara, 24 cases, Ebonyi, 19 cases and Ekiti, 17 cases made up the top seven most affected States.

Others are: Oyo (8), Borno (6), Edo (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Taraba (3), Gombe (2) and Bauchi (1).

So far, 33,186 survivors have been discharged, while 945 deaths have been recorded.

How they stand

Lagos-107

FCT-91

Plateau-81

Kaduna-32

Ogun-30

Kwara-24

Ebonyi-19

Ekiti-17

Oyo-8

Borno-6

Edo-6

Kano-4

Nasarawa-3

Osun-3

Taraba-3

Gombe-2

Bauchi-1

46,577 confirmed

33,186 discharged

945 deaths