Brazilian winger Willian has said an emotional goodbye to Chelsea fans, in an open letter posted on Twitter Sunday.

The winger, whose full name is Willian Borges da Silva, joined Chelsea in 2013 and is now on the way to join Arsenal, on a three-year contract and £100,000 in weekly wages.

He is joining the Gunners on a free transfer.

The 32 year-old playmaker rejected a two-year extension to his contract at Stamford Bridge.





He told fans on Sunday in the letter, written in English and Spanish: “The time has come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates.

“I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans.

“I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt!”

“I am really grateful to Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club.

“There was also criticism, which is normal.

“What is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt.