A huge crowd turned out today in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun state, at the burial of businessman and former Senator, Buruji Kashamu.
The 62 year-old controversial politician died in Lagos on Saturday from COVID-19 complications.
Sunday, August 9, 2020
