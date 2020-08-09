Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Edo Governorship election, began his campaign on Saturday on a good fortune, by receiving the royal blessings from the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II.

In contrast, Ize-Iyamu’s opponent, Governor Obaseki failed two weeks ago, to receive the blessings at the Palace when he visited because his aides forgot the traditional kolanut and gin.

The egregious omission led Obaseki to sack his protocol officer.

In Edo state, Oba Ewuare is revered and his words are like the decrees of the deity. His blessings are invaluable in the kingdom.





Every politician covets the blessings of the king, preparatory to beginning any enterprise.

The Oba gave Ize-Iyamu the blessings during a courtesy visit to the palace of the monarch before the APC kicked off its campaign for the governorship election.

The ceremony was conducted by the Iyase of Benin Kingdom.

Ize-Iyamu was accompanied by a delegate of the All Progressives Congress led by the Chairman of its National Working Committee and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Other Governors and leaders of the party including, its former National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, and Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State were also there.

While receiving them, the Oba emphasized the importance of prayers and called for a peaceful, rancor-free election.

He said the Palace remains a father to all and will support the choice of the people at the polls.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who endorsed Ize-Iyamu on Friday and presented him the party’s flag as its candidate in the election, also received praises from the Oba over the successes of his administration.

Speaking on behalf of the APC delegation, Governor Mai Mala Buni, said the visit was to present the Edo 2020 APC governorship candidate to the royal majesty for his blessings, which he successfully received. He expressed optimism that the APC will reclaim Edo State on the 19th of September