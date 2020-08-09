All is now set for the commissioning of the Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT Corridor project by Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The project which will give relief to motorists and commuters, was conceived in 2017 with the aim of reducing travel time on the ever busy road by almost 75 percent and was constructed by Strabic Construction Ltd and supervised by the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA).

The BRT buses will operate on a segregated route carved out of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway with buses expected to run a maximum of 30minutes between Oshodi and Abule Egba, a distance of 13.68 kilometres.





The Phase One of the project has 14 bus stations between Abule Egba and Oshodi. Five of the bus stations are bilateral, facing both sides of the Expressway as well as nine medium stations.