Sunday, August 9, 2020 9:41 pm | Metro | 0 Comment(s)
Celestial Church of Christ, Makoko in Lagos State, earlier today. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
By Ayodele Efunla
The shout of Halleluyah rented the air when PM News visited Celestial Church Of Christ, National Headquarters, Makoko earlier today. Churches in Lagos were allowed to reopen today after four months break due to the coronavirus outbreak.
PM News also visited the Lagos Presbyterian Church in Yaba, where church members expressed happiness that they can attend church physically again.
All safety guidelines set by the Lagos state government for reopening of religious centers were duly adhered to by the churches we visited.
When PM News got to Saint Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, journalists were not allowed in by church officials who could not give a tangible reason for their actions.
Some Pentecostal churches in Lagos did not open today, they sighted lack of adequate preparation as the reason for their decision. Churches like Daystar Christian center, TREM, Global Harvest Church e.t.c
Church members queue to use the handwashing station in a Lagos church, earlier today. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Temperature check before been allowed access into the church auditorium. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Checking of church members’body temperature at Lagos Presbyterian Church, Yaba. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
A security officer making sure all security protocols set by the Lagos state government are observed
Washing Stations were placed around Lagos Presbyterian Church, Yaba to curb the spread of Coronavirus
Hand sanitizers placed at strategic positions around the Lagos Presbyterian Church Yaba in Lagos
Members of Celestial Church of Christ, National Headquarters Makoko maintaining physical distance earlier today in Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Some churches around Lagos opened after four months break due to Coronavirus. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Tithes and offering collection time. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Female members of Celestial Church of Christ, Makoko in Lagos worshipping together after reopening of churches. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
A church attendee putting on face mask and shield to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, earlier today in Lagos
Physical distance duly observed in the Lagos Presbyterian church auditorium, Yaba. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
