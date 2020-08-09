By Adejoke Adeleye

General Overseer of The Church of Lord, Prophet Ebenezer Ajigbotola has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command for allegedly defiling and impregnating two sisters.

He was also alleged to have defrauded the mother of the girls the sum of N2 million for spiritual cleansing.

The command, in a press statement issue by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi revealed that the prophet whose church is situated at Olomore, Abeokuta was arrested following a report by the mother of the victims at Lafenwa Police Station that she fell sick sometimes in 2018 and was taken to the church for spiritual healing.





She stated further that the pastor took advantage of her sickness and asked her entire family of six to move into the church premises to avoid being afflicted with the same sickness and that the prophet started having sex with her daughters of 16 and 13 years of age unknown to her.

“The pastor impregnated the two underage girls and went on to procure abortion for them in a private clinic. Aside from this, the prophet also defrauded the family of N2 million cash which he took for what he called spiritual cleansing,” the statement said.

Upon the report, the DPO, Lafenwa Police Division, CSP Muraina Ayilara led his men to the church but the place had been deserted.

The CP then directed that the suspect be hunted and brought to book. In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO and his men embarked on intelligence and technical based investigation, and their efforts paid off when the prophet was arrested on the 6th of August, 2020 at about 5 am.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of most of the allegations leveled against him and that it was the reason he ran away when he heard that police were looking for him.

Recovered from his home are assorted dangerous charms.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the suspect to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also warned those hiding under the umbrella of religion to perpetrate evil to desist from it or meet their Waterloo.

The CP therefore appealed to members of the public to beware of those wolves in sheep clothings masquerading as men of God as they were out to milk them before destroying their lives.