Michael Adeshina

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike said Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election in Edo State, does not have the backing of President Muhammdu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to Wike, the absence of the President and Vice President at the flag-off of the APC Governorship campaign on Saturday was a confirmation that Ize-Iyamu is on his own.

While speaking on Sunday; Wike said: “The absence of the President and Vice President at the flag-off of the APC Governorship campaign is a confirmation that he does not have their support.”





Governor Wike, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for Edo 2020 Governorship Election, also reacted to the strong statement issued by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday 7 August, on the Edo House of Assembly crisis.

In the statement, Tinubu called Governor Godwin Obaseki, a dictator and a reminder of Nigeria’s years of military rule for blocking majority members of the house from performing their duties.

Tinubu noted that recent actions of Governor Obaseki represent the gravest possible assault on constitutional democracy and the rule of law and escalation of violence and tension in the state he purports to govern.

Tinubu added that Obaseki’s conduct in the past year is undoubtedly impeachable.

In response to the letter, Wike said he was shocked by the letter released by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “Tinubu is one man that I have great respect for so when I read the papers, I was taken aback. It is unfortunate that members that were not inaugurated can turn around to illegally impeach people.

“What Governor Obaseki did is what any Chief Security officer should do. It is justifiable in order to avoid chaos.

“The certificate claims about Governor Obaseki by the former APC National Chairman is a non-issue because he is the best candidate for Edo State.

“It is unfortunate that we are in a country that somebody that does not have a certificate will question the one that has.

“His claim that if APC losses the election they will secure the mandate through the courts is a total confirmation that the Party cannot win the Edo election through the ballot box.

“Securing victory through the courts will be null and void as there are still Judges in Nigeria with conscience who cannot dance to the tune of the APC.”