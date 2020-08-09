By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim made the cover of the latest edition of The Guardian Life Magazine as “The Silent Tsunami”.

The 45-year-old actor who interprets her role and delivers them effortlessly shares an insight into the journey behind the Nse Ikpe-Etim we know on the magazine issues.

On becoming the woman we all know today, Ikpe-Etim said, “To get to this point in my life, it took years of unlearning that which we are conditioned to believe, relearning new things, accepting people for who they are, and appreciating the little things.





“In my career, it took never thinking I know it all. Constant learning is key. To be this version of me, it’s taken all my life.

“I am a bibliophile. I am one person who believes that you only stop learning once you die, so I am open to learning from even babies. I soak up almost everything without judgment, but then I’ve mastered the art of filtering and differentiating between what truly aids my growth and what diminishes it.

Ikpe-Etim also shares more insight on her Instagram page.