One of Nigeria’s finest vocalists and London based singer-songwriter Mohammed Animashaun aka Moelogo, releases the official video off his recently released “ME” EP entitled “Koshi”.
Moelogo was born and raised in Lagos and moved to London in 2001.
He dropped his debut single “Pangolo” in 2013 and he later on released his debut EP, Moe Is My Name, Music Is My Logo.
Sing along to ‘Koshi’ below…
Leave am, leave am, that’s my friend
Leave am, leave am, find your own
Leave her
KOSHIIII
If I show you love
Don’t you move funny
Your my kryptonite
Je kan mo
Mi o worry
All these things for you
Crazy for you
If I die and come back again
I’ll do it all over again
Rara mi o sere
Leave am, leave am, that’s my friend
Leave am, leave am, find your own
Leave am, leave am, don’t go there
Rara mi o sere
