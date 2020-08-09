One of Nigeria’s finest vocalists and London based singer-songwriter Mohammed Animashaun aka Moelogo, releases the official video off his recently released “ME” EP entitled “Koshi”.

Moelogo was born and raised in Lagos and moved to London in 2001.

He dropped his debut single “Pangolo” in 2013 and he later on released his debut EP, Moe Is My Name, Music Is My Logo.





Sing along to ‘Koshi’ below…

Leave am, leave am, that’s my friend

Leave am, leave am, find your own

Leave her

KOSHIIII

If I show you love

Don’t you move funny

Your my kryptonite

Je kan mo

Mi o worry

All these things for you

Crazy for you

If I die and come back again

I’ll do it all over again

Rara mi o sere

Leave am, leave am, that’s my friend

Leave am, leave am, find your own

Leave am, leave am, don’t go there

Rara mi o sere