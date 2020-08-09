By Jennifer Okundia

Content creator, YouTuber and vlogger Yemisi Odusanya, professionally known as SisiYemmie drops her opinion on marriage and singleness.

The mum of two took to Twitter to state that marriage is not a reward for good behavior and also being single is not punishment.

Sisi who is based in Lagos with her family, drops recipes weekly on her channel, where she’s gathered more than 300,000 followers.





Check on her tweet here.

"Marriage is not a reward for good behaviour and being single is not punishment. " — SisiYėmmié.com 💛 (@Sisi_Yemmie) August 9, 2020