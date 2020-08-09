Obasanjo and Kashamu

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has set the microblogging App, Twitter on fire with his condolence letter regarding the sudden demise of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu died at the First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos on Saturday after he was struck by the deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Obasanjo on Saturday condoled with the Ogun State Government over the demise of the businessman, in a statement signed by his spokesperson Kehinde Akinyemi.


The former president said while Kashamu’s death was “sad, his life and history left lessons for those of us on this side of the veil.”

According to Obasanjo, Kashamu, in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and abroad, but could not use the same maneuvering to stop the cold hand of death from snatching him away.

Obasanjo’s statement has however met with different reactions on social media, with some saying Obasanjo’s letter is an insult to the memory of the deceased as well as his grieving family.

Some people also believed African culture does not allow people to speak ill of the dead.

However, others who supported Obasanjo’s comment stated that the former lawmaker’s death should not be an excuse to shy away from the truth of the “questionable” life he lived.

See some social media reactions below;