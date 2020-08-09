By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has set the microblogging App, Twitter on fire with his condolence letter regarding the sudden demise of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu died at the First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos on Saturday after he was struck by the deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Obasanjo on Saturday condoled with the Ogun State Government over the demise of the businessman, in a statement signed by his spokesperson Kehinde Akinyemi.





The former president said while Kashamu’s death was “sad, his life and history left lessons for those of us on this side of the veil.”

According to Obasanjo, Kashamu, in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and abroad, but could not use the same maneuvering to stop the cold hand of death from snatching him away.

Obasanjo’s statement has however met with different reactions on social media, with some saying Obasanjo’s letter is an insult to the memory of the deceased as well as his grieving family.

Some people also believed African culture does not allow people to speak ill of the dead.

However, others who supported Obasanjo’s comment stated that the former lawmaker’s death should not be an excuse to shy away from the truth of the “questionable” life he lived.

Hmmm. This supposed Obasanjo letter. I thought that our culture is that every fight ends once one of the parties die? Or is it only in my area? — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) August 9, 2020

There is a time that one should sheath his/her sword no matter what is the level of animosity. That Obasanjo's condolence letter to the family of @BurujiKashamu is a low even for Obasanjo's low standard. — Dr. Ben Gbenro (@bengbenro) August 9, 2020

Many reactions to Buruji Kashamu's demise and Obasanjo’s letter (I'll wait and see if he doesn't disown it) say a lot about #Nigeria's relationship with the truth. Kashamu wasn't a good actor, and he was wanted abroad. That he has chosen to kick a bucket doesn't change that. — Chxta (@Chxta) August 9, 2020

Nigerians love to idolize corrupt leaders and people with questionable character because they are rich.. let us call a spade a spade buruji kashamu was very dirty and corrupt and obasanjo even said how he maneuverd the law in his favor to protect himself.. Nigerians pls be wise pic.twitter.com/0wivAUETon — Alex Teflondon 🎯 (@lex_teff) August 9, 2020

President Olusegun Obasanjo. So blunt for his era, age, status & ethnicity. Hate him, love him, he remains Olusegun Obasanjo. He says it as he sees it! He also remains the president that paid off our foreign debt in totality & gave us a new beginning. History will be kind to him. — Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) August 9, 2020

Dear Chief Obasanjo, that was irresponsible of you sir. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) August 9, 2020

Another episode of hypocrisy when people die. I don’t know why Obasanjo is getting backlash, esp as he has always been a cold hearted unforgiving blunt man. May Kashamu RIP. But his death doesn’t change that he was a fugitive. Live well so people don’t have to lie when you die. pic.twitter.com/gx5atiHbra — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) August 9, 2020

Even when his foes die, it appears Obasanjo doesn’t forgive. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 9, 2020

Obasanjo Condolence message to Buruji Kashamu family might be too blunt for us all to accept, but please live your life well, so that we won't have to come and lie at your Funeral — Adenekan Mayowa (@Mayorspeaks) August 9, 2020

Obasanjo doesn’t need any validation from any of you all, he has aired his thoughts and there’s absolutely nothing any of you can do about it! Please help me tell that drama king para-ing on the TL to fix things up too…because coro fit reason am anytime too. — timi (@kvng__timmy) August 9, 2020

I see nothing wrong with this letter from Obasanjo.

Why do we fear and respect the dead so much?

When these men in power today are gone, some fools will come and start saying how they’re angels and all.

If an evil person dies, we should say he’s evil and not try to paint him good pic.twitter.com/RjgQwroxhT — mr_robmichael pitied you and (@mr_robmichael) August 9, 2020

Abba Kyari died, you were jumping & flying,

Isa funtua died you invited kwam1 life band,

So why call Obasanjo immature or irresponsible, wtf is that?

Let’s Keep the energy abeg. Ogbeni you have a pen, write your letter too. Some people will not forgive you too, even in death. — Oloye Ayo Gbadebo (@holudaray) August 9, 2020

What is actually wrong in what Olusegun Obasanjo said? Nigerians are hypocritical. Where is the lie in that letter? 🙂 — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) August 9, 2020

No No No, bro…morally & Islamic-ally it is wrong to speak illogical the dead before he/she is buried. Obasanjo could have waited till nextweek and not within 24hours, that’s very childish and silly in my own opinion https://t.co/mhexD5AI6q — Adeyemi “Urban” Oba (@AdeyemiUrban) August 9, 2020

I don’t know much about late Buruji but Obasanjo can not become an ecclesiastical Judge over the man because he had a bitter, personal grudge against him. Sir, Kashamu is no longer dragging PDP South West Leadership position with you. Let him rest, in heaven or Hell. pic.twitter.com/mfzHpogi1h — Henry Shield (@henryshield) August 9, 2020

Obasanjo is old now. He has lived. If he dies, it'll be at a ripe old age. Or you think you'll see another Enoch. He might not have been a good man, but his death wouldn't prove that #sundayvibes https://t.co/8MOXl7efSQ — Uncle Majek Fashek (@ij_kush) August 9, 2020

Obasanjo is the biggest hypocrite in the Nigeria’s geo-political entity. — Micheal Akanji (@mickiebrownkie) August 9, 2020