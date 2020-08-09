Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has tested negative for Coronavirus.

This is contained in a press statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Sunday.

Akinyemi revealed that the former President took the test on Friday, August 7, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence, Okemosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“The samples of the test, conducted by one Dr Olukunle Oluwasemowo of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory 54gene, Lagos, Nigeria, was returned negative on Saturday.





“The laboratory is one of the accredited laboratories approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to conduct the crucial Covid-19 test on both asymptomatic and symptomatic Nigerians,” the statement added.