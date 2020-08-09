By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Coronavirus caseload surpasses the 46,000 mark on Saturday after the nation rakes in 453 new cases.

According to figures from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Nigeria now has 46,140 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Also 33,044 survivors have been discharged nationwide with 942 deaths, after six more deaths were recorded on Saturday.





The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, topped Saturday’s coronavirus infection chart with 75 new cases, followed by Lagos with 71 cases and Benue, 53 cases.

Twenty states, including the FCT recorded the 453 new cases, which is higher than 443 cases recorded on Friday.

According to the NCDC, “On the 8th of August 2020, 453 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, 46,140 cases have been confirmed, 33,044 cases have been discharged and 942 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 453 new cases are reported from 20 states- FCT (75), Lagos (71), Benue (53), Delta (39), Borno (30), Enugu (25), Plateau (24), Osun (20), Abia (19), Oyo (17), Kaduna (16), Kano (13), Ebonyi (13), Ogun (9), Kwara (7), Ondo (6), Gombe (3), Ekiti (2), Akwa Ibom (1) and Rivers (1),” it said.

How States Stand

FCT-75

Lagos-71

Benue-53

Delta-39

Borno-30

Enugu-25

Plateau-24

Osun-20

Abia-19

Oyo-17

Kaduna-16

Kano-13

Ebonyi-13

Ogun-9

Kwara-7

Ondo-6

Gombe-3

Ekiti-2

Akwa Ibom-1

Rivers-1