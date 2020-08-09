By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Senator Shehu Sani on Sunday advised that President Muhammadu Buhari should have a sitdown with leaders of Southern Kaduna to find solutions to the incessant killings in the region.

Communities in Southern part of Kaduna is currently under tension as unidentified bandits destroy farmlands and kill people.

Mr Nasiru Jagaba, the National Youth Leader, Middle Belt Forum, led a protest, alleging that there is a conspiracy in the ongoing killings.





However, in order to find a solution to the violence, Senator Shehu Sani took to his Twitter account to advise Nigeria’s president.

He wrote; ”For the President to actually know what is happening in Southern Kaduna and find a lasting solution to the violence and the bloodshed there, he should invite, listen and discuss directly with the leaders and elders of Southern Kaduna”.

