By Taiwo Okanlawon

Sympathisers and supporters defied COVID-19 protocols to pay their last respects as the remains of the late former senator, Buruju Kashamu was laid to rest on Sunday.

Kashamu, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly was buried at about 12:55 pm at his Ijebu-Igbo home.





Kashamu died at the First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos on Saturday after he was struck by the deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

However, a huge crowd of sympathisers and loyalists who were at the event could be seen to have defied the recommended COVID-19 protocols amid the burial rites.

Kashamu, born on 19 May, 1958 served as a Senator representing Ogun East in the 8th National Assembly.

He was a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun State. He was appointed as the chairman, Organization and Mobilization Committee of the PDP in the South West zone of Nigeria.

In 2018, he was expelled from the People’s Democratic Party, a decision later voided by an Abuja High Court in October 2018.

He was the 2019 Ogun State gubernatorial election candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Kashamu started his education at Ansarudeen Primary School, Ijebu Igbo and left in 1972 to complete his primary school education at St. John Modern School, Lagos. He then attended evening classes at Igbobi College while working as a licensing agent.

He later went to London where he took courses in Business Management at Pitman College, London. He was awarded a Honorary PhD by the unaccredited, diploma-mill Cambridge Graduate University, located in Massachusetts, at a privately organised ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.