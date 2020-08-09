It’s about to rain yet another banging body of work, as YBNL artiste, Fireboy DML announces the release date for his sophomore album, Apollo.

Coming after the success of his debut album, Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps, the project will be released on the 20th of August, 2020.

‘Apollo’ is coming after he dropped his latest single, Eli and his collaboration with Reminisce in Ogaranya. In a statement, Fireboy said;

“The debut was a dream, I showed you guys ‘Damola, You saw perfection – So how human am I to think myself a god?… my sophomore album, Apollo. out on the 20th of August.”



