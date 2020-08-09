Authorities of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti on Saturday, warned admission seekers to be wary of the activities of scammers pretending to be acting on behalf of the institution.

The institution’s management made this known in a statement by its Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ado Ekiti.

According to the university, the scammers are out to dupe unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of admitting new students through fake advertisement purported to be from the university.

The university authorities disowned the alleged online advertisement which claimed that the UTME/Direct Entry admission form for the 2020/2021 session was out, describing this as the handiwork of admission scammers.





The statement read: ” The attention of the Management of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, has been drawn to an online advertisement purportedly claiming that the Post UTME/ Direct Entry form for the 2020/2021 session of the university is out.

“In the advertisement, unsuspecting candidates were directed to pay a sum of N2,600.00 and to login to https://login.remita.net/remita/onepage/G0000143424/biller.spa to process the application.

“Management of Ekiti State University wishes to disclaim the online advertisement as it did not emanate from the authorities of the university”.

The university urged parents and particularly candidates to be wary of the scammers who it said were only out to dupe them, advising them to avoid the site as it did not belong to EKSU.

It added that the university was already working on its own real advertisement that would direct candidates appropriately in due course.

“The advertisement will soon be out and will be published in major national newspapers as well as made available on the university’s website at the appropriate time.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard the purported advertisement as it did not emanate from Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti,” it noted.