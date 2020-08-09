By Chimezie Anaso

Rt. Revd Manasses Okere, Bishop, Anglican Diocese, Isiukwuato in Abia, has said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a blessing in disguise as it created room for domestic church to thrive.

Okere, who was Guest Preacher at the 12th Synod of Anglican Diocese of Awka, said it had united many families by making them spend long and quality time together.

The synod theme was entitled: “God of Eternal Destiny and His Major Attributes.”





Okere said though COVID-19 came with so much challenges on the political economy of societies, it had also strengthened the faith of people in God as the only One with solutions to the problem of the world.

”The pandemic is a blessing in disguise for the church in particular because it provided the environment for the domestic church, where families prayed together,mto thrive.

“God is aware COVID-19 will come the time it came, nothing happens to God by surprise because He is in charge of his creatures and all things worketh together, whether good or bad, for the good of God’s children.

“Though COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in our global society, it has brought good fortunes and re-united families by making them to sit together and pray.

“It also made people to turn to God after knowing that science has failed.

“It’s not God that brought it, but He is aware that was coming, and will work out His purpose through it.

“COVID-19 has also exposed the weakness of our health sectors, exposed us globally, but we thank God for the efforts so far, though has been mixed with politics, we will continue to look unto God,” he said.

Okere lauded his hosts, Most Revd Alexander Chibuzor Ibezim, Bishop, Diocese of Awka and his wife, Mrs Martha Chioma Ibezim, for their steadfastness in the service of the Lord.

Earlier in his remark, Bishop Ibezim prayed that Christians would not be found wanting at the end of the Christian race in heaven especially Church leaders.

Ibezim also dedicated a two-stores primary school block built by the family of Dr Okey Anuenyiagu and blessed those who had contributed in various ways for the advancement of the Anglican Mission in the community.

Free face masks were also distributed to the congregation as a means of reawakening people consciousness in complying to COVID-19 protocols.

About 10 Bishops attended the synod service which was conducted by Ven. Clement Mgbemena, Archdeacon, Awka Archdeaconry.