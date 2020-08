By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian musician, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known by his stage name Terry G has changed his look after cutting off his dreadlocks.

Terry G, who is widely known for his eccentric dress-sense and controversial lyrics, posted the new look on his Instagram page.

On one of his recent posts, he wrote; ”Am a brand new G…please you gonna need to re-introduce yourself”. See more photos below