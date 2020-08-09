President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora over the sad loss of Dr (Otunba) Dapo Williams, a prominent member of Nigerian UK Diaspora.

Sympathising with the family and friends of the deceased, the President recalled his meeting with Dr Williams in January, this year, during a town hall meeting with Nigerian professionals in the United Kingdom.

“He was passionate about our country, deeply committed to a Nigeria that attains her position in the comity of Nations. It’s sad to lose such a hopeful, ebullient soul so soon,” President Buhari said.

Dr Williams was leader and pioneer of Nigerian Think Tank Group (NTTG), and staunch member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Buhari Campaign Organization, in the UK.





The very successful Real Estate professional and community leader was also a member, Institute of Directors, London and Kent.

In a separate statement, the APC UK lamented the loss of the man it called a champion.

“On behalf of All Progressives Congress, UK chapter and with a heavy heart, we would like to announce the passing of Otunba Dapo Williams, one of our UK chapter senior members and a leader within the Nigerian UK Diaspora community.”

NIDCOM chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement also lamented the loss of Williams.

“A selfless, dedicated, patriotic Nigerian leader is gone”, she wrote.

She described the death as an ” an irreparable loss to his family, Nigeria and the UK communities.

She added that Dr Williams, was a quintessential gentleman, a worthy patriot , and highly respected leader in the UK Nigerian Diaspora community as well as in Nigeria.

The NIDCOM boss said the late Williams was a worthy agent of change in all facets of life and humanity and pioneer Chairman of Nigerian Think Tank Group (NTTG).

“A selfless man, who always puts the needs of others before his. He was on the frontline of mobilizing support from Nigerians in Diaspora to assist Govt efforts in battling #Covid_19 pandemic as a member of the Nigerian Diaspora Covid-19 Eradication support group”, she said

The 61-year old erudite scholar was a multiple Masters degree holder with a Ph.D from University of Salford.

He had numerous professional certificates from several prestigious institutions including Harvard Business School and University of Cambridge.