By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of renowned Kano businessman, Alhaji Shehu Rabiu, uncle of Abdulsamad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group.

Shehu was a scion of the Isyaku Rabiu clan in Kano.

The president expressed his condolences in a message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.





Buhari paid tribute to Shehu for his immense contributions in the field of manufacturing and business development.

Buhari described Shehu as “an institution in his field” and wished him Allah’s mercy.

The condolences were sent to the Isyaku Rabiu family and Abdulsamad Rabiu.

The president also extended his condolences to the Kano Emirate, the government and people of the state on the demise of the businessman.