Nigerian actress Bimbo Afolayan is a year older today August 9th 2020, thanking God for his blessings, she shared pictures from her birthday on Instagram.

Her hubby Okiki Afolayan who is a film director, surprised her with a Lexus jeep, shared adorable photos of his pretty wife, and penned a lovely note to her:

‘Happy Birthday to the hottest, sexiest and prettiest wife @bimboafolayan

Age is no enemy to you.

Every year you become wiser and more sweet and beautiful.

You are kind, amazing, fantastic, beautiful and sexy. I’m so glad that I married you.

As you turn another page in the chapter of your life, never forget I feel so blessed to have you as my wife, you fill my darkest days with light, you are an amazing wife, and homemaker, you are the best thing in my life. I love you so much.

You are not just my beloved wife but my greatest friend ever

May every wish of yours come true 🙏’

'HEAVENLY FATHER I HAVE NOTHING TO SAY THAN





‘HEAVENLY FATHER I HAVE NOTHING TO SAY THAN

THANK YOU FOR ANOTHER BLESSING 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Fellow actor Faithia Balogun also sent in her gift to the celebrant.

Photography:tobi.olajolo

Afolayan is popular for acting indigenous Yoruba movies.