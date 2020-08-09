By Jennifer Okundia

Tonight was eviction Sunday on the Big Bother Naija Lockdown season 5 show and housemates got the chance to nominate who they want to send home.

Last week, Ka3na and Lilo were the first to be evicted. Lilo will no longer be lonely as her boo Eric has been evicted alongside Tochi.

Show host Ebuke Obi-Uchendu made the announcement.





Tochukwu Okechukwu known as Tochi is a 28-year-old rapper and real estate agent from Imo state. He lives and breathes entertainment.

24 year old Eric Akhigbe on the other hand is an Edo State native who is a final year student at the University of Lagos.

The bodybuilder, takes pride in his 1.95m height. He has also described himself as a fun, competitive sports and fitness enthusiast who enjoys winning.

In addition, Eric also describes himself as a shy person who takes his time to unveil his wild side.

See some reactions on Twitter

Eric was evicted from the big brother house

Everyone hugs him has he bounces out to meet the Love of his Life Lilo Follow us for more updates 🔥🔥#bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/wtA2rHJJXz — Big Brother Naija Season 5 – 2020 (@bbn_updates2020) August 9, 2020

Big brother: Eric leave the Big brother house Eric: Can I take small Coco pops Big brother:#BBNaija #bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/j3wsmx6uph — Sir Davkid👑 (@SirDavkid24) August 9, 2020

How will Eric not go home?, He must have eaten his chances of staying in the house thinking it was food😂😂🤣#bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/2DTymJfbI7 — BIGDADDYTHANOS (@Akhibi_Gloreal) August 9, 2020

The weirdest thing tonight is how Tolanibaj voted Eric & co out but burst into tears when they got evicted. See, if you're at a forked road & you see women on one path & some cobras at the other, take the road with cobras…at least you know their intentions. #bbnaija2020 — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) August 9, 2020

Dorathy nominating Tochi proves to me that she is focused. Our girl is there to win and she is not going to allow any emotions or distractions take control of her game and her mission. #BBNaija #CruiseWithDorathy #bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/Gi99FrGIxr — Dora, Erica (@BBBabes2020__) August 9, 2020

What Eric and Lilo’s relationship did to them #bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/7j20e3jJCA — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) August 9, 2020