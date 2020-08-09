Tochi and Eric- BBNaija season 5 housemates

By Jennifer Okundia

Tonight was eviction Sunday on the Big Bother Naija Lockdown season 5 show and housemates got the chance to nominate who they want to send home.

Last week, Ka3na and Lilo were the first to be evicted. Lilo will no longer be lonely as her boo Eric has been evicted alongside Tochi.

Show host Ebuke Obi-Uchendu made the announcement.


Tochukwu Okechukwu known as Tochi is a 28-year-old rapper and real estate agent from Imo state. He lives and breathes entertainment.

24 year old Eric Akhigbe on the other hand is an Edo State native who is a final year student at the University of Lagos.

The bodybuilder, takes pride in his 1.95m height. He has also described himself as a fun, competitive sports and fitness enthusiast who enjoys winning.

In addition, Eric also describes himself as a shy person who takes his time to unveil his wild side.

See some reactions on Twitter