The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for sponsoring attacks against Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The ruling party in a tweet on its APC Commentary and Support handle on Sunday said the plot against the Vice President has failed because of his long standing history of integrity.

“Another fake, vague and unprovable corruption “allegation” from Atiku’s henchman, Timi Frank against VP Osinbajo.”

The APC then quizzed the motive for such desperate action. “Is it idleness or ambition that makes Atiku and PDP chase shadows?





“A meritocrat like Osinbajo serves, while others plot failed schemes,” APC added.

Political observers note that on numerous occasions a number of attempts have been made especially on the social media seeking to link the Vice President to audacious but largely unproven corruption claims.

In the past some major newspapers and radio including Vanguard and Wazobia, have had to retract such stories when it turned out that promoters of such stories could not muster the facts to back the corruption claims.

In the past one week, investigation reveals a tussle on WIKIPEDIA when some users tried to add unproven corruption allegations to the Vice President’s Wikipedia entry. The online platform later protected the entry after series of posts and reposts by users.

In another attempt on Saturday, a blogger Jackson Ude claimed that the Vice President and the Auditor General drew N10 billion from the Treasury Single Account, a claim not supported by even the documents presented by the blogger.

In the official TSA account, it was discovered that the Accountant General of the Federation on 28 December 2016 made a N10 billion to Consolidated Revenue Fund and not the other way around as suggested by the blogger. It means the blogger took a credit for a debit.