Coming after her “Miracle Working God” single, Nigerian singer Aghogho, comes through with the latest video for her previously released single “It Is You”.

The song is from her debut album “You Are” which she dropped in 2019. The Video was shot on location in Lagos, Nigeria by Fweshpictures.

She also recently launched her 10 track debut album October 2019 featuring Mercy Chinwo, Freke Umoh, amongst others.